From Final Exams To Social Life, One Nashville High Schooler Documents An Unusual Last Semester

It’s been a strange year for Nashville high school seniors who’ve been juggling classes and navigating the uncertainty of the pandemic.
They started the school year virtually, before being given the option of returning to in-person classes, just about three months before graduation. WPLN’s Damon Mitchell took that opportunity to follow Nashville School of the Arts graduate Breanna Howe. She sent him voice memos about social life, exams, and her plans to attended Tennessee State University in the fall.
Listen to the radio story above.
Class of 2021 graduation joy continues! Congratulations to the scholars and artists of @NSA_Magnet on last night's delightful ceremony. 🎓💙👏 pic.twitter.com/76S3mT7e0w
— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) May 20, 2021