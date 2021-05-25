From Final Exams To Social Life, One Nashville High Schooler Documents An Unusual Last Semester

Former Nashville School of the Arts student Breanna Howe, left, celebrates graduation day at Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Magnet School on May 19. Breanna Howe WPLN News

It’s been a strange year for Nashville high school seniors who’ve been juggling classes and navigating the uncertainty of the pandemic.

They started the school year virtually, before being given the option of returning to in-person classes, just about three months before graduation. WPLN’s Damon Mitchell took that opportunity to follow Nashville School of the Arts graduate Breanna Howe. She sent him voice memos about social life, exams, and her plans to attended Tennessee State University in the fall.

