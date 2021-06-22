Gallatin Residents Call On Council To Make Upgrades To Clearview Park

The city council in Gallatin is debating upgrades to a local park. Brent Moore via Flickr

Residents in Gallatin’s Clearview community are calling on city leaders to make investments in their neighborhood recreation center.

Clearview Park is largely used as a gathering and event space, but Councilman John Alexander, who represents the area, says it doesn’t meet the needs of residents.

Alexander has previously pitched upgrades to the park, but it isn’t clear if he’ll get buy-in from his colleagues.

Shirley Persley spoke in favor of the proposed investments at a city council meeting earlier this month.

“I feel that the people that live in the Clearview community should be treated fairly. None of you need their votes, other than probably John, so they don’t matter to you. But the same God that made all of you made them.”

Clearview and the area around it is home to the majority of Gallatin’s Black residents, according to data from the U.S. Census. Persley says the neighborhood doesn’t receive the same resources as other parts of the city.

Local leaders say they need to secure funding for the upgrades before moving forward with the project. It could cost up to $1 million.