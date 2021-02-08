Gov. Bill Lee’s Third State Of The State Will Focus On Pandemic, ‘Pro-Family’ Initiatives

Gov. Bill Lee delivers the State of the State address in 2020. This year's speech will be different in that it will be held at the War Memorial Auditorium— instead of the House chamber — to allow for some social distancing. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News (FILE)

Gov. Bill Lee’s third State of the State address Monday night will touch on the COVID-19 pandemic and the furthering recovery of the state.

According to an administration official, the speech will give some insights into where Tennessee is headed into 2021. Lee will also be announcing “a series of pro-family initiatives.”

Lee’s office said they will release excerpts of the governor’s speech on Monday morning. It’s unclear what the specifics of Lee’s latest proposals will be but one thing to pay attention to is whether Lee introduces any measures regarding guns or criminal justice. These are controversial issues that have received the support of the governor in the past.

And at least one measure that would allow Tennesseans to carry a gun without a permit has been filed in the Tennessee General Assembly.

This year’s State of the State address will be different than previous ones. It will be held at the War Memorial Auditorium— instead of the House chamber— to allow for some social distancing.

WPLN News will be carrying Gov. Lee's speech live from 6 p.m.