Gov. Lee Announces $10M In Support For Rural Hospitals

Gov. Bill Lee is earmarking $10 million in grants for small and rural hospitals, his office announced Monday.

The grants come as many such hospitals are facing financial strain due to COVID-19 and the state ban on elective procedures, a main source of revenue for hospitals.

“Small and rural hospitals are critical to fighting COVID-19 and these grants will help complement federal aid dollars to ensure hospitals can continue delivering care through this crisis,” Gov. Lee said in an emailed statement.

The grants are capped at $500,000 per hospital.

