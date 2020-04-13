Gov. Lee Extends Safer-At-Home Executive Order But Making Plans To Reopen Economy In May

Listen /

A day before it was set to expire, Gov. Bill Lee announced the extension of his safer-at-home order through April 30.

Lee says the lack of a treatment and widespread testing means that the state cannot relax measures taken to fight COVID-19.

“We have to remain vigilant to incorporate social distancing and good hygiene in our daily routines, or we have a very serious risk that this disease could come roaring back and erase all the progress that we’ve made to date,” Lee said.

But the governor also said expects Tennessee to be ready to reopen the economy in May. He called for a “phased reboot of the economy” and said he will set up an Economic Recovery Group to create guidelines for this to happen.

“It is going to be made in conjunction with industry groups,” Lee said.