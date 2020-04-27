Gov. Lee Says He Trusts Businesses That Have Reopened Will Do The Right

As businesses start to reopen in most counties in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee said Monday he is confident they will follow the guidelines to prevent the spreading of coronavirus.

Lee told reporters in a videoconference that he doesn’t think adding more restrictions — or enforcing the existing ones — is necessary.

“I’m not starting with the assumption that Tennessee business owners are going to do the wrong thing. I have trust and faith in the people of Tennessee,” Lee said. “They have done exactly what we have asked them to do, which is why we are in this position today.”

Lee said his administration will continue to use data to make decisions as of which businesses should reopen. He said he believes the state can do this without overwhelming the hospitals with COVID-19 patients.

“We make adjustments to protect the public safety. That’s what we’ve done all along,” Lee said.