Gov. Lee Tours Memphis COVID Care Facility

Gov. Bill Lee was in Memphis today to walk through an emergency COVID-19 care facility.

Lee says he hopes it will never be used for its intended purpose, but unlike similar facilities in other states, the Memphis site could have a life beyond the pandemic.

“This one was done with foresight. And a longer-term lease that allows for an asset that this region, this city, this county, this region and the state of Tennessee will have for some time into the future.”

The hospital was built in a month inside the former home of the Commercial Appeal newspaper. An NPR analysis shows the site was one of most expensive in the nation – costing more than $51 million. The Daily Memphian points out it’s the only commercial site to be converted by the Army Corps of Engineers and workers had to haul away tons of debris and asbestos.