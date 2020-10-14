Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Governor Bill Lee Quarantines After Security Gets COVID-19

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Bill Lee's office says he has tested negative for the coronavirus but will quarantine until further notice.Sergio Martínez-BeltránWPLN News (File)
Share:

Governor Bill Lee is going into quarantine after a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19.

Lee says he learned of the potential exposure this morning. He’s canceled all in-person events and will work from home, along with the state’s first lady. But the governor says neither has any symptoms.

Gov. Bill Lee answers questions from reporter in an online press conference from his home.

Gov. Bill Lee says that he and his wife are feeling fine but both will quarantine.Via Webex

“Maria and I are feeling fine,” Lee said in an online press conference from his home this afternoon. “We’ve received a lot of messages from a lot of folks. You know, we are not sick and hope that we don’t become that way.”

Lee says the staffer tested positive for the virus this morning after becoming sick. The governor’s last exposure to the security detail was yesterday. He says his own test this morning was negative.

How long Lee will be in quarantine hasn’t been determined, but he says he doesn’t anticipate having to hand off any responsibilities.

The announcement came shortly after the first lady had appeared at an elementary school in Manchester. Lee says he learned of the potential exposure after she’d gone to the school and will begin her quarantine immediately after returning. She is still awaiting test results.

 

 

Filed Under: Coronavirus Live Updates, Health Care, Politics

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.