Governor Bill Lee Quarantines After Security Gets COVID-19

Gov. Bill Lee's office says he has tested negative for the coronavirus but will quarantine until further notice. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News (File)

Governor Bill Lee is going into quarantine after a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19.

Lee says he learned of the potential exposure this morning. He’s canceled all in-person events and will work from home, along with the state’s first lady. But the governor says neither has any symptoms.

“Maria and I are feeling fine,” Lee said in an online press conference from his home this afternoon. “We’ve received a lot of messages from a lot of folks. You know, we are not sick and hope that we don’t become that way.”

Lee says the staffer tested positive for the virus this morning after becoming sick. The governor’s last exposure to the security detail was yesterday. He says his own test this morning was negative.

How long Lee will be in quarantine hasn’t been determined, but he says he doesn’t anticipate having to hand off any responsibilities.

The announcement came shortly after the first lady had appeared at an elementary school in Manchester. Lee says he learned of the potential exposure after she’d gone to the school and will begin her quarantine immediately after returning. She is still awaiting test results.