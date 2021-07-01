Grammy Award Winning Rapper Nas Will Perform A Concert With The Nashville Symphony

Nas performs with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in 2018. He will perform with the Nashville Symphony in September after the original date was canceled by the pandemic. screenshot via Youtube

The Nashville Symphony is quickly rescheduling concerts called off because of COVID-19. And first up is a one-night event at Ascend Amphitheater with legendary rapper Nas.

Nas performed with the National Symphony Orchestra in 2018 and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in 2019. 2020 was to be Nashville, but the pandemic forced a cancellation. A spokesperson says the Nashville Symphony has never performed a concert with a rap artist.

Nas is known for his tongue-twisting poetry and fiery political statements. His 1994 debut album “Illmatic” was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

The show has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 12.

The Nashville Symphony has announced new dates for seven shows sidelined by COVID and added two more shows in the fall.