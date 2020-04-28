Gyms Can Reopen In Most Of Tennessee Starting Friday

Courtesy YMCA Via Facebook

Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group announced Tuesday that gyms and exercise facilities can open in all but six of the state’s largest counties, starting Friday.

The group laid out a set of guidelines, which gyms will be recommended to follow.

“Exercise is incredibly important for the physical and mental health of our population, and we want Tennesseans to have access to safe environments where they can exercise as appropriate,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement. “These guidelines outline best practices in keeping with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and health experts for gyms to reopen in a way that will keep their employees and customers safe.”

Guidelines include:

Limiting building occupancy to 50% capacity;

Implementing social distancing guidelines;

Closing showers, locker rooms, swimming pools, hot tubs, saunas, basketball courts, racquetball courts, water fountains and common areas;

Encouraging employees and customers to wear face coverings (though not N-95 or medical masks);

Screening customers before allowing them to enter the facility;

Keeping doors and windows open when possible;

Requiring customers to wash their hands when they come and go; and

Regularly disinfecting “high-touch surfaces.”

A full list of guidelines can be found here.