Hands On Nashville Seeking More Volunteers For COVID-19, Tornado Response

As COVID-19 and March’s tornadoes continue to impact Davidson County, Hands On Nashville is looking for more volunteers.

The nonprofit’s biggest need, right now, is volunteers for the city’s COVID-19 testing centers. President Lori Shinton says they’re hoping to fill 500 spots for the month of May.

“There is a continued, urgent need for volunteers,” Shinton says. “The community assessment centers, where drive-thru testing is being conducted for COVID-19, have expanded their operations to five days a week, and we are need of volunteers to help with non-clinical tasks. If you are healthy and able, we’d love your support.”

She says there will also be more opportunities to help with tornado relief as Nashville phases into reopening. Since the tornadoes hit March 3, Shinton says more than 30,000 people have registered to volunteer so far and 10,000 have already served.

The organization has scaled back its efforts in recent weeks and limited volunteer group sizes, in order to prevent the spread of the virus. But Hands On Nashville is starting to ramp back up tornado recovery work. Linton says those who want to help should be in the lookout in the weeks to come for volunteer projects that allow for social distancing.

“Nashville strong means Nashville safe,” Linton says. “We will continue to follow the guidelines, and we urge all Nashvillians to do the same.”