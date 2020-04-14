WPLN News

WPLN News will air a live call-in special today and tomorrow — Hard Questions, Real Answers: COVID-19 And The Economy — hosted by Minnesota Public Radio’s Kerri Miller. Call 800-242-2828 to share your thoughts on the live show.

The special will occur over two days at 1 p.m. central Tuesday, April 14 and and 1 p.m. central Wednesday, April 15. Audiences across the nation are invited to call in and ask medical and public health professionals their hard questions.

Each show will shine a spotlight on the COVID-19 crisis:

Tuesday, April 14: COVID-19 has brought a deluge of troubling economic news even as many Americans have only a small “rainy day” fund to see them through. The national call-in show will include Marketplace Correspondent and Host Kimberly Adams and Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist for The Washington Post. Kimberly is based in D.C. at the heart of the political decision-making around COVID-19, and can discuss the resources at people’s disposal and the impacts on local economies. Alongside Kimberly, Michelle can tackle your questions about how to pay your student loans, make your mortgage payments and manage your money in a time like this.

Wednesday, April 15: As hundreds of thousands of workers lose their jobs and companies face an uncertain future, Wednesday’s show will focus on the big picture: the economy. Marketplace Correspondent and Host Sabri Ben-Achour and Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari will take your questions about what this downturn means for average American families, whether Congress is doing enough, and what the economy will look like on the other side.

Listener calls will be taken as live only, not pre-recorded.