Health, Religious Officials Urge Everyone To Stay Home For The Holidays

With major religious holidays coming up, Nashville’s leaders are imploring that people stay home.

Dr. James Hildreth of Meharry Medical College said that with Easter coming up, he understands the urge to gather, but encourages people to celebrate the holiday virtually instead.

“There’s going to be a great temptation to celebrate and worship together. That will be a huge mistake and put lives at risk.”

Rabbi Laurie Rice echoed that sentiment, telling people not to gather for Passover, which she says is all about hope and God’s protection.

“Hope and divine protection are not enough for us this year. Our role in this story is more important than ever. Because we know that one of the biggest issues with COVID-19 is that you can have it but do not know that you do. So I implore you, if you truly want to be a partner with God in the ongoing betterment of our world, stay home, and wash your hands.”

Hildreth said currently modeling shows that Tennessee’s social distancing efforts are effective in flattening the curve, but that outcome can only occur if people continue to follow stay at home orders.