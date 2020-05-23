Here’s A Snapshot Of Metro Parks Reopenings And New Rules

Recreation and nature centers in Nashville's park system can reopen under new guidelines on May 25. Seen here is Bells Bend Park. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News

Nashville’s next reopening phase includes multiple Metro Parks community and nature centers, as well as other facilities and major attractions.

The reopening list includes the Parthenon and the Centennial Sportsplex — under capacity limitations and new guidelines — as well as tennis courts and golf clubhouses.

The facilities can open at a maximum of 50% capacity, but less if social distancing can’t be maintained at that level.

Metro Parks has an extensive list of guidelines online. Across all facilities, the reopening comes with a mandatory face-covering rule for staff and customers.

Other specifics include:

Regional community centers (listed here), neighborhood centers and golf course clubhouses will reopen at half capacity.

Fitness area equipment will demand customer cleanings before and after each use.

Water fountains and meeting rooms will remain off limits.

At golf courses, rentals won’t be permitted for carts or clubs.

At the Sportsplex, all patrons will be screened for symptoms at entry, with mandatory hand washing upon entering. On the rinks, only 10 figure skaters, hockey players and coaches will be allowed on the ice at at time, and they won’t be allowed to bring in equipment bags. Locker rooms will be closed, so swimmers and users of the fitness centers won’t be able to change on site.

While city playgrounds remain closed, nature play areas near nature centers will be open but monitored for social distancing. Classes, programs and group meetings are still disallowed indoors.