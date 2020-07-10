Here’s Where Masks Are Mandated In Middle Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order allowing local governments to mandate masks. Courtesy of Tennessee Health Department

As Tennessee has started allowing local governments to mandate masks, WPLN News has compiled some of the latest rules to go into effect this week.

Some counties hopped on board almost immediately. Others have asked for some time to decide, and a few have said explicitly they will not create a mandate. This conversation comes as cases in Tennessee have surged over the past few weeks. Statewide, the governor has declined to pass any kind of rule but does “encourage every Tennessean across the state to use a face covering or mask.”

More: See the exemptions for mask mandates.

Where masks are required:

Davidson County: Metro Nashville already had authority to mandate masks, and did so several days before the state’s new rule.

Metro Nashville already had authority to mandate masks, and did so several days before the state’s new rule. Williamson County: The order calls for face coverings “in indoor public places and in outdoor public places where distancing is not possible.”

The order calls for face coverings “in indoor public places and in outdoor public places where distancing is not possible.” Sumner County: “Now is the time to take proactive measures and focus on the health of our family, friends, neighbors and community,” says Mayor Anthony Holt.

“Now is the time to take proactive measures and focus on the health of our family, friends, neighbors and community,” says Mayor Anthony Holt. Robertson County: Mayor Billy Vogle’s announcement borrows most of Holt’s language, and also notes that “Robertson County is in the higher bracket for COVID cases in the state.”

Mayor Billy Vogle’s announcement borrows most of Holt’s language, and also notes that “Robertson County is in the higher bracket for COVID cases in the state.” Montgomery County: Clarksville and the surrounding county are mandating that employees of businesses wear masks, though patrons are not required to.

Where masks will not be required: