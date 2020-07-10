Here’s Where Masks Are Mandated In Middle Tennessee

As Tennessee has started allowing local governments to mandate masks, WPLN News has compiled some of the latest rules to go into effect this week.
Some counties hopped on board almost immediately. Others have asked for some time to decide, and a few have said explicitly they will not create a mandate. This conversation comes as cases in Tennessee have surged over the past few weeks. Statewide, the governor has declined to pass any kind of rule but does “encourage every Tennessean across the state to use a face covering or mask.”
More: See the exemptions for mask mandates.
Where masks are required:
- Davidson County: Metro Nashville already had authority to mandate masks, and did so several days before the state’s new rule.
- Williamson County: The order calls for face coverings “in indoor public places and in outdoor public places where distancing is not possible.”
- Sumner County: “Now is the time to take proactive measures and focus on the health of our family, friends, neighbors and community,” says Mayor Anthony Holt.
- Robertson County: Mayor Billy Vogle’s announcement borrows most of Holt’s language, and also notes that “Robertson County is in the higher bracket for COVID cases in the state.”
- Montgomery County: Clarksville and the surrounding county are mandating that employees of businesses wear masks, though patrons are not required to.
Where masks will not be required:
- Rutherford County: Mayor Bill Ketron says he “strongly encourages” mask wearing, but he will not issue an order.
- Maury County: Mayor Andy Ogles says his opposition is rooted in “liberty, freedom, and personal responsibility.”
- Wilson County: Mayor Randall Hutto issued then retracted a mask mandate two weeks ago, saying at the time it wasn’t clear local leaders could require masks. After local governments were given that power, Hutto said in a press conference Wednesday that he won’t issue another mandate, as there’s “no political right answer.”
- Cheatham County: Mayor Kerry McCarver is encouraging but not requiring masks in situations where social distancing isn’t possible because he says Gov. Bill Lee has not outlined who would enforce local mandates or directed state funding to cover costs involved with enforcement.
- Putnam County: Mayor Randy Porter is encouraging residents to follow CDC guidelines but is not mandating masks, citing in a lengthy Facebook post, the fact that the county has less than 300 cases compared to its population of 80,000 people. He says he will continue monitoring the situation and will “make changes as necessary.”
- Coffee County: Mayor Gary Cordell said he would not mandate masks but is encouraging their use in public.
- Marshall County: Mayor Mike Keny says he will not mandate masks at this time.