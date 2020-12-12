Hillbillies, Part Two

It’s a big word that has multiple connotations depending on how you use it. It’s an old-fashioned moniker for country music and nowadays sometimes alludes to old time and early bluegrass. When applied to people, most dictionaries say it refers to unsophisticated folks from the Southern Appalachians. It’s that “unsophisticated” part of the definition where the confusion comes in. The Mark Newton Band, Jerry Salley, Earl Taylor & Jim McCall and Hammertowne will be clearing that up and then some as we continue our look at hillbillies.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Buddy Jewell: “Hillbilly Water’ from Bluebonnet Highway(Diamond Dust)
- The Pickin’ On Pickers: “Hillbilly Tank Top” from Pickin’ on Dierks Bentley(CMH)
- The Mark newton Band: “Hillbilly Hemingway” from Hillbilly Hemingway(Rebel)
- Hammertowne: “Hillbilly Heroes” from Hillbilly Heroes(Mountain Fever)
- Carol Elizabeth Jones: “Hillbilly Highway” from Cataloochee(5SP)
- The Earl Brothers: “Hillbilly Hero” from Troubles to Blame(self-released)
- Cedar Hill: “Hillbilly Highway’ from Miss Dixie, Tom T. & Me(Blue Circle)
- Jerry Salley: “Hillbilly Lilly” from Bridges and Backroads(Verry Jerry)
- The Tennessee Mafia Jug Band: “Hillbilly Logic” from Lester’s Loafin’ Lounge(self-released)
- Grandpa’s Cough Medicine: “Hillbilly Music” from The Murder Chord(self-released)
- Earl Taylor & Jim McCall: “Hillbilly Preacher’ from 24 Bluegrass Favorites(Rural Rhythm)
- The Pickin’ On Pickers: “Hillbilly Shoes” from Pickin’ On Montgomery Gentry(CMH)
- Cornmeal: “Hillbilly Ride” from Feet First(Livin’ Live)
- Marty Stuart & the Fabulous Superlatives: “Hillbilly Rock” from Live at the Ryman(Universal South)
- Cloud Valley: “Singing My Hillbilly Song” from Live in Europe(Strictly Country)
- Songs From the Road Band: “Hillbilly Wedding Day” from Traveling Show(Lucks Dumpy Toad)
- Ned Crisp & Bottomline: “Hillbilly Water Park” from Taking the Back Roads Home(Blue Circle)