Hosts Of Crowded East Nashville House Party Charged With COVID Order Violations

Scenes from the Fashion House launch party captured from public Instagram stories that night. Rachel Iacovone / WPLN News Images via Instagram

Arrest warrants have been issued for the hosts of the “Fashion House” launch party that gained national attention two weekends ago for drawing together hundreds of unmasked partygoers in East Nashville.

Viral videos showed crowds dancing, drinking, sharing hookah and even getting tattoos.

City police say the owners of the property, Christopher Eubank and Jeffrey Matthews, are each being charged with three misdemeanors for hosting a gathering of more than 25 people, not requiring social distancing and not requiring face coverings.

Both were reportedly out of state when the warrants were issued and have been told to surrender upon return to Nashville. Matthews turned himself in late Tuesday night.

At the time of the event, police didn’t arrive to the scene until hours into the party and only issued citations for parking violations — not for masks or crowd size.

The department said then that the response of officers was because current regulations are hard to enforce at private properties. In a news release last night, the department says patrol officers had directed that the party cease.