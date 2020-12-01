Hours Change At Nashville’s Drive-Thru COVID Testing Centers This Week

Nashville's three COVID-19 testing centers are opening on delayed a schedule in response to the cold morning temperatures expected throughout the week. Courtesy Mayor John Cooper via Twitter

Nashville’s three COVID-19 testing centers are opening on delayed a schedule in response to the cold morning temperatures expected throughout the week of Nov. 30.

Tuesday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The operating hours for each site are expected to change in the case of bad weather conditions. Mobile pop-up assessments are also occurring this week.

All three locations (Nissan Stadium Lot “N,” Meharry Medical College and the former Kmart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike) will run on the same schedule, although the open and close times vary by day:

Wednesday – 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Thursday – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.