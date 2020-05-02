Houses Of Worship Told To Take Phased Approach To Reopening 

Tennessee is telling houses of worship it’s not yet time to restart in-person services. But when it is, state officials have some suggestions.

The guidelines suggest discouraging anyone over 65 or with underlying health conditions from attending, and houses of worship are told to hold off on nursery services and children’s activities. Congregations are also being told to discourage handshakes and encourage cloth face coverings.

Attendance is supposed to be limited to 50%, giving people enough room to stay six feet apart. And when a congregant tests positive for COVID-19, houses of worship may have to stop in-person gatherings to deep clean the building or wait for contact tracing by public health officials to conclude.

Gov. Bill Lee said today that religious organizations have always been deemed essential and gatherings have never been forbidden, but he added that congregations have responded well to the guidance. And the guidance right now is to continue finding virtual ways to meet.