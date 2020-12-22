How A Tennessee Man Found Freedom In The Midst Of A Pandemic

Tracston Neal was released from a Tennessee prison in April after serving more than a decade behind bars. Now, he’s adjusting back to life on the outside in the midst of a pandemic.
WPLN’s Samantha Max originally shared Neal’s story this spring and has been keeping up with him since then. For this update, she’s drawn from interviews Neal and an audio diary that he kept during his first few months of freedom.
In the audio story above, Neal shares some recent milestones from life in his new normal, including:
- Getting his driver’s license
- Celebrating his first Thanksgiving with his family since his release
- Spending some time alone in nature
- Setting goals for 2021
Samantha Max is a Report for America corps member.