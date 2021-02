Police Chief John Drake has disbanded several units that were the subject of criticism, but already one of their replacements has been involved in a high-profile shooting. Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department

Chief John Drake is making big changes at the Metro Nashville Police Department. He’s disbanded teams that were criticized for over-policing certain neighborhoods and created others to work more closely with community members.

But one of his new teams has already been involved in a shooting last month that injured a robbery suspect.

WPLN’s Samantha Max has been closely following Drake’s first few months in leadership. She talks to afternoon host Rachel Iacovone about the changes.