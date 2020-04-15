Hundreds Still Living On Campus At MTSU

Area colleges and universities have moved classes online, and many have closed their campuses.

But at Middle Tennessee State University, hundreds remain in student housing. Some have nowhere else to go.

Cassidy Johnson is a senior finishing her final semester from a room in the honors dorm.

“There’s usually around 30 girls that live on this floor. We have about 5 now, so it’s really felt like a ghost town.”

Johnson is from Alabama. She decided to stay on campus for fear of spreading the coronavirus to her family back home. Some of them would be at high risk.

The Daily News Journal reports MTSU’s common areas, like the library and recreation center, are closed. But one dining hall is still providing grab-and-go food. Students can stay on campus until the semester ends on May 7.