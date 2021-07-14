‘I Just Feel Thankful’: Predators Goalie Pekka Rinne Retiring After 15 Seasons

Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne skates a lap around the ice after a 5-0 shutout victory over the Carolina Hurricanes to close the 2020-21 regular season, as fans give him a standing ovation.

The Nashville Predators’ star goalie is retiring from the NHL and the only franchise he’s ever known. Pekka Rinne announced his decision Tuesday, making the 2020-21 regular season closer the last game of his career.

“This decision wasn’t easy, but I know this is the right one at the right time. As I announce my retirement, I’m thankful for my parents, sisters, fiancée Erika, everyone in the Predators organization — management, coaches and trainers — my teammates and my youth coaches back in Finland,” Rinne said. “Last but not least, I’m thankful for the people of Nashville. Each of you helped me grow into the man, father and person I am today.”

As far as exits go, the May 10 home game was quite the high note to go out on. Rinne became the third active goaltender to post 60 or more shutouts in their career — up there with the likes of Las Vegas Golden Knights’ Marc-André Fleury and the Washington Capitals’ Henrik “The King” Lundqvist.

The 5-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes, who would go on to knock the Preds out of the Stanley Cup playoffs soon after, ended with Nashville fans cheering for their goaltender long after the final period ended.

Standing O for the number one star 💛 pic.twitter.com/OMNAAcdVR4 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) May 11, 2021

“The role he played in making the Predators organization into something so much more than just a hockey team cannot be understated, and what he means to our team and community makes him one of the most special players and people you’ll ever meet,” said Predators General Manager David Poile.

Originally drafted by the Preds in the eighth round of the 2004 NHL Draft, Rinne went on to become the team’s No. 1 goaltender, and across the league, for more than a decade, led all NHL goaltenders in not only shutouts but was also second in wins and third in games played. Eight of the 12 goaltenders — that’s 66% — who have achieved 60 shutouts and at least 350 wins have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Rinne retires as a four-time NHL All-Star and the 2018 recipient of the Vezina Trophy, given annually to the league’s top goaltender. Just last month, the NHL awarded Rinne the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented annually to the “player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” The award was given in recognition of Rinne’s charitable work to improve the lives of everyone in the city over the last decade and a half.

“Nashville has become my home, and I have tried to make this community a better place than when I first arrived,” Rinne said. “Over time, I’ve learned what this organization is all about, and that’s family. I’ll cherish the memories and friendships I’ve made for the rest of my life.”

For many distraught fans on social media Tuesday, one of those friendships in particular kept coming up — Rinne’s longtime partnership with fellow Finn Juuse Saros, who is backup goalie for the Preds.

hello, happy monday! here's a thread of pekka and juuse photos just because pic.twitter.com/pR0YnmBQRm — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) June 7, 2021

During the half-hour press conference about his decision to retire, the 38-year-old said that, while he’s still physically capable of playing, he wants to spend more time with his fiancée and 7-month-old son.

Rinne says he’s proud of the Preds, for turning Nashville into a hockey town.

“This city is going to have a Stanley Cup parade one day, and I promise I will be down there cheering with each of you.”