Ice Storm Closes Schools, Causes Travel Hazards Across Parts Of Tennessee

This map from the National Weather Service shows anticipated freezing rain and potential ice accumulation for Thursday, Feb. 11. National Weather Service Twitter

The rain has indeed turned into ice in some parts of Middle Tennessee on Thursday morning. The National Weather Service says accumulations have been reported northwest of Nashville, and as of 7:30 a.m. the Tennessee Department of Transportation reported freezing rain sticking to roadways in Stewart and Houston counties, as well as other serious crashes on interstates 65 and 24.

Meteorologist Faith Borden says more could be on the way.

“There is additional precipitation moving in which means that with temperatures so cold that there could be additional ice accumulation, at least through the morning hours,” Borden says. “If you don’t need to travel, don’t travel. That’s the safest thing right now.”

The ice storm warning for Northwest Middle Tennessee is in effect until 6 p.m. Humphreys and Dickson counties are expected to receive the most ice accumulation. Clarksville and Waverly are also in the area where it’s expected to get quite icy.

A second wave of rain is enter the area from the west. Locations above the pink line are at or below freezing and could experience ice accumulation mainly on elevated surfaces including overpasses. Use caution while traveling. Please pass along any ice accumulations. pic.twitter.com/JSQX4JHBpd — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) February 11, 2021

Multiple school districts are closed today due to the freezing rain. Those include Cheatham, Dickson, Franklin, Maury, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson and Williamson.

Clarksville-Montgomery and Fort Campbell schools, meanwhile, have shifted to all-remote learning for the day. Father Ryan High School announced a two-hour delayed start.

Metro Nashville says COVID testing will take place only at Nissan Stadium Thursday and Friday because of the weather. The testing center in Lot “N” will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Nina Cardona and Tony Gonzalez contributed to this report.