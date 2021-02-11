Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Ice Storm Closes Schools, Causes Travel Hazards Across Parts Of Tennessee

weather service storm ice map
This map from the National Weather Service shows anticipated freezing rain and potential ice accumulation for Thursday, Feb. 11.National Weather ServiceTwitter
The rain has indeed turned into ice in some parts of Middle Tennessee on Thursday morning. The National Weather Service says accumulations have been reported northwest of Nashville, and as of 7:30 a.m. the Tennessee Department of Transportation reported freezing rain sticking to roadways in Stewart and Houston counties, as well as other serious crashes on interstates 65 and 24.

Meteorologist Faith Borden says more could be on the way.

“There is additional precipitation moving in which means that with temperatures so cold that there could be additional ice accumulation, at least through the morning hours,” Borden says. “If you don’t need to travel, don’t travel. That’s the safest thing right now.”

The ice storm warning for Northwest Middle Tennessee is in effect until 6 p.m. Humphreys and Dickson counties are expected to receive the most ice accumulation. Clarksville and Waverly are also in the area where it’s expected to get quite icy.

Multiple school districts are closed today due to the freezing rain. Those include Cheatham, Dickson, Franklin, Maury, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson and Williamson.

Clarksville-Montgomery and Fort Campbell schools, meanwhile, have shifted to all-remote learning for the day. Father Ryan High School announced a two-hour delayed start.

Metro Nashville says COVID testing will take place only at Nissan Stadium Thursday  and Friday because of the weather. The testing center in Lot “N” will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Nina Cardona and Tony Gonzalez contributed to this report.

