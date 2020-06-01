In My Mask: One Bellevue Woman Dreams Of A Comfortable, Breathable Face Cover

Terry Proffitt, of Bellevue, sews her own masks. But she's still hopeful that someone will create a comfortable mask for the masses. Courtesy Terry Proffitt

As the public grapples with mask-wearing, some Tennesseans are putting a lot of effort into finding a face covering that fits comfortably.

Terry Proffitt, an accountant from Bellevue, sews her own. And she’s come up with makeshift ideas from simple household items. But, really, she hopes someone comes up with a mask so great that more people will be willing to wear it.

“There’s not been the optimal one, as far as I can tell,” she says. “Innovators will need to become creative to develop masks that are … easier to come by. Easier to breathe through. Easier to put on and off without contamination. … Easier to make a fashion statement.

Proffitt is especially bemused during meals.

“Eating is not possible currently with mask design. I found that out today … I laughed at myself as I attempted to drink with mask in place. Consumption was not happening.”

Proffitt shared her thoughts as WPLN News gathers stories and observations about the culture around mask-wearing. Hear her account in her own words above.

For her, wearing a mask around other people reflects “one’s regard for humanity.” But she says she understands why the discomfort, or other reasons, may deter others.

“It’s just general human nature: No one wants to be told what to do,” Proffitt says. “It is similar to when they made a law that people had to wear seat belts.”

This is part of a series on mask-wearing during this unique transition moment as people begin to go back out into public.