In Pulaski, Hundreds March For Racial Justice And Removal Of Confederate Statue

Pulaski's March for Equality organizer Keidron Turner said his main goal is for Pulaski to engage in what he calls "difficult" conversations regarding race and race relations. Supplied by Jaymi Ray

Pulaski, Tennessee is mostly known as the birthplace of the Ku Klux Klan.

But on Saturday, hundreds took to the streets of the small town to ask for what the Klan has fought against — racial justice and equity in the country.

Keidron Turner, 19, organized the event. He said his main goal is for Pulaski to engage in what he calls “difficult” conversations regarding race and race relations. He said he was inspired by the marches and protests in Nashville and Memphis.

“And you realized all of these different places throughout the nation are having these conversations,” Turner told WPLN News Sunday. “And it kind of comes back to you because you realize Pulaski, Tennessee hasn’t done anything like that recently or anything big like that.”

Saturday’s event was peaceful, even when some counter protesters waited at the courthouse, the starting point of the march.

Turner said the marchers who participated in the event are also asking for the removal of the statue of Confederate Soldier Sam Davis. The monument, which can be found outside the Giles County Courthouse, should be moved to the Sam Davis Museum in town, they said.

The group also wants to rename the Sam Davis Park.

“We believe Sam Davis — of course was a courageous soldier in the Confederate army, we know,” Turner said. “But we don’t understand how we as a town can encourage having a statue in the center of the square when we can’t negate the fact that the cause that he fought for, fought to enslave millions of innocent lives.”

Turner has created a petition online with all of the demands, in hopes that the county commission will better understand what some residents feel.

As of Sunday morning, the petition had over 2,500 signatures.

Last month, the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed renaming the park, but they have yet to make a decision.

According to the Pulaski Citizen, the council has been discussing the memorials to Davis since at least June.