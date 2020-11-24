Interactive Map: Where Tennesseans Must Quarantine During Holiday Travel

Travelers wear masks at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in March 2020. Chad Davis Flickr

With Thanksgiving around the corner, Tennessee has its worst numbers yet during the pandemic, and it’s not alone. Every state except Hawaii is battling another surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Nearly half of the nation — 22 states, along with Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands — have placed restrictions upon travelers as a method of fighting the virus. Those who visit the state are either mandated or encouraged to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or come armed with proof of a negative coronavirus test.

Some, including Illinois, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania are even prepared to issue fines to travelers who ignore their rules. In New York, a violation could cost as much as $10,000. Hawaii’s capped its fine at $5,000 but adds the potential for a year in prison.

Know before you go: Check out WPLN’s interactive map below to see the restrictions by state for travelers from Tennessee. Please confirm on the state’s website for the most up-to-date information.