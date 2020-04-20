Isolated Tennessee Seniors Eligible For Check-In Phone Calls From Volunteers

Elderly Tennesseans who are struggling with isolation or food insecurity during the pandemic can now connect with volunteers for friendly check-in phone calls.

The state’s Commission on Aging calls its new program “Care Through Conversation.” It’s free and intends to provide social interaction, as well as the chance for volunteers to step through an over-the-phone needs assessment.

Volunteers will go through background checks and be trained.

To learn more, or to register a participant, there’s information online or by calling 615-253-4307.