John Little Wins Nashville School Board Race In Donelson, Hermitage

John Little will be the next Nashville school board representative for the Donelson and Hermitage areas.



Little tallied 9,660 total votes at the end of Election Night, leading current school board member Berthena Nabaa-McKinney by about 800 votes. Nabaa-McKinney, a former school administrator, was chosen this summer by the Metro Council to finish the term of Anna Shepherd, whose death left the seat vacant.

Little is known for backing charter schools.

The other candidates are retired principal Steve Chauncy, who has worked at six Metro schools over four decades. He came in third. Pam Swoner, a Donelson native who has been a teacher and substitute teacher, came in last.