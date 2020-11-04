Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

John Little Wins Nashville School Board Race In Donelson, Hermitage

John Little will join the Nashville school board.
Share:

John Little will be the next Nashville school board representative for the Donelson and Hermitage areas.

Little tallied 9,660 total votes at the end of Election Night, leading current school board member Berthena Nabaa-McKinney by about 800 votes. Nabaa-McKinney, a former school administrator, was chosen this summer by the Metro Council to finish the term of Anna Shepherd, whose death left the seat vacant.

Little is known for backing charter schools.

The other candidates are retired principal Steve Chauncy, who has worked at six Metro schools over four decades. He came in third. Pam Swoner, a Donelson native who has been a teacher and substitute teacher, came in last.

Filed Under: Election Live Blog 2020 Tagged With: ,

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.