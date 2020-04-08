Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

John Prine, Musical Legend, Dies At 73

Influential singer-songwriter John Prine has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

His publicist confirmed his death to NPR.

Prine was 73, but he’d remained extremely active. He overcame cancer twice, was still touring and was having one of the most successful periods of his career. His 2018 album, The Tree of Forgiveness, earned three Grammy nominations.

Earlier this year, Prine received the Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement award, recognizing his solo work and the hits he had with others like Bonnie Raitt, whose version of “Angel From Montgomery” helped turn the song into a standard.

Filed Under: Coronavirus Live Updates

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.