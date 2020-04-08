John Prine, Musical Legend, Dies At 73

Influential singer-songwriter John Prine has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

His publicist confirmed his death to NPR.

Prine was 73, but he’d remained extremely active. He overcame cancer twice, was still touring and was having one of the most successful periods of his career. His 2018 album, The Tree of Forgiveness, earned three Grammy nominations.

Earlier this year, Prine received the Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement award, recognizing his solo work and the hits he had with others like Bonnie Raitt, whose version of “Angel From Montgomery” helped turn the song into a standard.