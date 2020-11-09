Joining Other Republicans, Gov. Lee Says He’s Not Ready To Recognize Biden As President-Elect

President Donald Trump, Gov. Bill Lee and first lady Maria Lee surveyed tornado damage in Tennessee in March. Talking to reporters Monday, Lee said he won't be ready to recognize former Vice President Joe Biden as president-elect until legal challenges have been resolved. TN Photo Service (File photo)

Like many other Republicans across the country, Gov. Bill Lee is not recognizing Joe Biden as the president-elect. At least for now.

Talking to reporters Monday, Lee said there are some processes that have not concluded, like recounts in some states and legal challenges.

“Legally cast ballots are being counted and confirmed and that’s what’s happening. We need for that process to happen,” Lee said. “When there is any concern about that process not legally being appropriated, then it’s being challenged, and we see that to the end.”

Lee was also asked whether he believes there was widespread voter fraud, something that President Trump has said without evidence.

“I think there’s a process that would determine if that’s the case, and that’s the reason that we have to make sure the process is seen to the end,” Lee said.

When asked if he’d collaborate with the administration of President-elect Biden, Lee said he will work with the federal government regardless of who occupies the highest office.

Lee is not the only elected official that has yet to recognize Biden as the next president.

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Senator-elect Bill Hagerty have both posted on Twitter they have donated to Trump’s legal fund to challenge mail-in voting and other election controversies.

Tennessee attorney general to sign amicus brief

Meanwhile, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery will join an amicus brief filed by Oklahoma related to mail-in ballots. Although the brief has yet to be filed, Slatery’s office confirmed his intent to WPLN News.

According to a press release sent by Oklahoma’s attorney general, “The brief argues that under the Constitution, state legislatures must choose the point to stop receiving absentee ballots and start counting votes, not state courts such as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.”

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled recently that state election officials could extend the deadline to receive mail-in ballots by three days to account for concerns about postal delays and the pandemic. Across the state, election officials say 8,000 ballots arrived late, too few to change the outcome in the race.