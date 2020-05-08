Key Lieutenant Of Gov. Bill Lee Leaving State Government

The man tasked with helping lead Tennessee through the COVID-19 pandemic is stepping away from public office.

Stuart McWhorter will leave state government at the end of the month for a position at his alma mater, Clemson University. McWhorter is head of the state’s COVID-19 Unified Command. He previously led Tennessee’s Department of Finance and was CEO of the Nashville Entrepreneur Center.

More: Tennessee Wants To Respond To Coronavirus Like It’s Going To War

In a statement, Gov. Bill Lee praised McWhorter’s efforts during the crisis and his “ability to apply private-sector expertise to public-sector challenges.”

Lee did not name a replacement but says the Unified Command will remain in place “for as long as needed.”