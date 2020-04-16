Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Lack Of Patients Closes Portion Of Ashland City Hospital

The hospital in Ashland City, northwest of Nashville, has temporarily closed its inpatient center, citing a low volume of patients.

The closure is the first in the state caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Tennessee Hospital Association.

TriStar Ashland City Medical Center said the halt began last week. The emergency department and lab services are still open around the clock.

A spokeswoman says patients who need continued hospitalization will be transferred to TriStar Centennial in Nashville, and that the company doesn’t anticipate further changes.

