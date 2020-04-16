Lack Of Patients Closes Portion Of Ashland City Hospital

The hospital in Ashland City, northwest of Nashville, has temporarily closed its inpatient center, citing a low volume of patients.

The closure is the first in the state caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Tennessee Hospital Association.

TriStar Ashland City Medical Center said the halt began last week. The emergency department and lab services are still open around the clock.

A spokeswoman says patients who need continued hospitalization will be transferred to TriStar Centennial in Nashville, and that the company doesn’t anticipate further changes.