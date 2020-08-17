Light Rail Is Out, Buses Get A Big Boost In Nashville Mayor’s Downsized Transit Plan

Nashville transit is getting another boost with the mayor's new proposal.

Upgrading the bus system, modernizing the city’s traffic management system and investing in neighborhoods’ infrastructure are a few things Mayor John Cooper wants to tackle.

Two years ago, voters rejected a package of taxes that would have funded transit improvements. But after introducing a $1.5 billion plan this week, Mayor John Cooper’s administration says there are multiple federal and state funding options to ensure taxpayers don’t pick up the whole tab.

The new proposal would add transit corridor projects on Mufreesboro Road, Clarksville Highway, Charlotte Pike and Gallatin Pike to increase the frequency of operations, create off-board fare collection and improve sidewalks for pedestrians.

“92% of the residents in Metro Nashville will be within a half a mile of a project,” the Mayor’s Senior Advisor for Transportation and Infrastructure Faye DiMassimo says. “94% of our jobs will be in a half mile of the project.”

DiMassimo says the new plan does notinclude a sales tax increase.

The administration will continue hosting conversations with community members and councilmembers before they present a finalized plan to City Council in November. A New York based pro-transit group had criticized Megan Barry’s administration, which led the transit proposal in 2018, for not getting and including enough community input.