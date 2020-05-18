Lipscomb University Students Begin Supplying Hand Sanitizer To Local Health Workers

A small group of Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy student pharmacists, faculty and recent graduates are compounding hand sanitizer. Courtesy Lipscomb University

Fourteen students in the Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy, with the help from alumni and faculty members, have begun making hand sanitizer for local public safety and health care providers.

The university says there’s been a high demand for personal disinfectant supplies. The group volunteered to compound a formula based on recommendations from the World Health Organization, in order to fulfill the need.

“This was a very natural project for us to embark upon because it is an opportunity for our students to utilize the compounding skills that they have developed through the curriculum and apply that to a real world situation,” said Dr. Tom Campbell, dean of Lipscomb College of Pharmacy.

Campbell says the push is a chance for students to be a part of the mass attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He also says the effort will continue as long as the pandemic is present in the community.

“We had just had a problem related to a pandemic on one of our assignments,” said second-year student Christine Hunter. “It was nice to be able to apply what we learned through that assignment and see how it compared to the real-life situation.”