Listen Live: Supreme Court Arguments

The Supreme Court is releasing live audio of its oral arguments, for the first time, this session, beginning Monday. Olivier Douliery AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments remotely for the second week, and for the first time in history, the audio will be available, live, to the public. The arguments include high-profile cases about birth control access, religious freedom, the Electoral College and President Trump’s financial records.

They are set to take place May 11-13, beginning at 9 a.m. central each day. You can listen live to all of the cases here:

For each case, both sides will have the same amount of time. Each side will have 2 minutes of uninterrupted argument at the beginning. After that, each justice has been allotted 2 minutes for questioning, with more questions permitted if there is time left at the end of the first round. Each side has a total of 30 minutes.

The justices will speak in order of seniority: After Chief Justice John Roberts, it will be Justices Clarence Thomas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Here’s a rundown of the cases:

Monday, May 11: Native American land & Religious freedom

9 a.m. central: McGirt v. Oklahoma

Summary: On the surface, this case is about whether states, like Oklahoma, can prosecute members of Native American tribes for crimes committed in the historical bounds of tribal land. But it has implications for state power over thousands of miles of land in Oklahoma that has historically belonged to Creek, Cherokee, Seminole, Chickasaw and Choctaw tribes.

10 a.m. central: Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru consolidated with St. James School v. Biel

Summary: A freedom of religion case that tests whether lay teachers at parochial schools are protected by federal laws barring discrimination based on race, gender, age and disability; or whether, as the schools here maintain, their lay teachers are exempt from the protection of those laws. The case has potential implications for the millions of Americans employed not just by parochial schools but also by religiously affiliated hospitals, charities and universities.

Tuesday, May 12: Trump finances

9 a.m. central: Trump v. Mazars consolidated with Trump v. Deutsche Bank AG; Trump v. Vance

Summary: These cases involve subpoenas for some of Trump’s pre-presidential financial records. Two consolidated cases — Trump v. Mazars and Trump v. Deutsche Bank — ask whether Congress has the power to subpoena the president’s personal records except during an impeachment proceeding; Trump v. Vance addresses a New York grand jury subpoena for those same records in the course of a criminal investigation.

Wednesday, May 13: Faithless electors

9 a.m. central: Chiafalo v. Washington; Colorado Department of State v. Baca

Summary: Both cases involve so-called faithless electors — Electoral College delegates who fail to vote for the presidential candidate they were pledged to support. At issue is whether states can punish or remove such electors in order to ensure that the state’s electors accurately represent the state’s vote.