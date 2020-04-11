Local Leaders Pledge Support For Nashville Business Owners

Nashville business owners can expect a wave of financial relief to keep them afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to local leaders.

Business officials say they’re actively pushing resources into the entrepreneurial community, and that Nashville’s diverse economy puts it at an advantage in recovery efforts going forward.

“When I look back at my life as an entrepreneur it was after September 11 that our company definitely pivoted,” said Jane Allen, CEO of the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, during a webinar for business owners late last week. “While it was terrible and somethings scary going through those times, I do think we came out stronger and better.”

Last month, the U.S. Congress passed a bipartisan stimulus bill, The CARES Act, that allocates more than $300 million to small business programs. It is unclear how quickly the funds will be awarded, but U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, who also took part in the webinar, says there will likely be a second stimulus package in the coming weeks.