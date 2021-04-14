Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Maker of COVID Test Swabs Opening Tennessee Facility

A major maker of COVID-19 testing swabs will create a new manufacturing and distribution operation in the town of Orlinda in Robertson County.

Puritan Medical Products will not far from Interstate 65, about 45 minutes north of Nashville and not far from the Kentucky border.

Tennessee officials announced Tuesday that Maine-based Puritan will pour in $220 million and hire at least 625 people in the next five years. That will expand the company workforce by nearly a third.

Officials tout Puritan as North America’s largest maker of COVID-19 testing swabs. Thanks to federal funding, the company has more than tripled its swab production during the coronavirus pandemic, and plans to push that pace higher.

The state has not specified what level of incentives will be given to the company.

