Map: Tennessee Has Virus Hot Spots Beyond Big Cities, But 2 Counties Untouched

This map shows concentrations of the coronavirus in Tennessee as of April 24, 2020. Rachel Iacovone WPLN News

Over seven weeks, the coronavirus has been confirmed in all but two Tennessee counties. Only rural Hancock and Pickett counties are yet to report a case to the state.



The case count topped 9,000 on Saturday and the virus has killed 178 Tennesseans according to the state’s Department of Health.

Shelby and Davidson counties have the most cases, and a large share of fatalities.

Other concentrations have been found in:

Williamson County, where the state confirmed its first case back on March 5;

Sumner County, which scrambled to respond to a fatal outbreak at a nursing home, and;

Bledsoe County, where a state prison is in the middle of a case spike.

Tennessee’s case count continues to mount, and some recent single-day counts have been among the largest of the pandemic.

But state officials argue that other metrics give them hope. For example, the state has consistently found that only about 7% of people tested are confirmed to be positive for the coronavirus, and that figure has been slowly ticking down.

Likewise, among confirmed COVID-19 cases, Tennessee has consistently seen that about 10% of require hospitalization and 2% are fatal.