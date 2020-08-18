Mayor Cooper: No Fans For Football Or Soccer At Nissan Stadium Through September

Mayor Cooper said the city may walk back some of the restrictions once the COVID-19 numbers improve and based on the experiences in other cities with NFL and MLS teams. (FILE) Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News

Nashville SC and Tennessee Titans fans wanting to see their teams play in person might have to wait until at least October for it to happen.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper, along with top leaders of the franchises, told reporters on Tuesday the decision came after evaluating the latest metrics of COVID-19 cases in the county.

“In Nashville, we have three times the disease level that restricts travel in the United States,” Cooper said. “We cannot add any risk from potential super-spreader events.”

The mayor said the city may walk back some of the restrictions once the COVID-19 numbers improve, based on the experiences in other cities with NFL and MLS teams.

Burke Nihill, the CEO and president of the Tennessee Titans, said he supports the Cooper’s decision.

“Titans fans, we need you to be diligent about limiting the spread of this deadly virus,” Nihill said. “We need you to wear a mask and encourage your friends and families to wear a mask, so we can welcome fans back to Nissan Stadium soon.”

The Titans are scheduled to open their home schedule on Sept. 20. Meanwhile, the Nashville SC is scheduled to resume its season on Aug. 30.