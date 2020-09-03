Meharry Medical College Celebrates Record-Setting $34M Donation Intended To Graduate More Black Doctors

Meharry Medical College President James Hildreth announces the school's largest-ever financial donation, which will go to reduce the student debt burden and increase the number of Black doctors. Meharry Medical College Zoom

Meharry Medical College in Nashville announced its largest-ever financial gift early Thursday: $34 million from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The money intends to increase the number of Black doctors in the country and to reduce their debt burden by boosting scholarships.

Each student will be eligible to apply for up to $100,000 to pay for the cost of medical school. Some of the funds will also help with financial counseling for students and resources to track the effectiveness of the program.

The news elicited cheers from students attending the announcement, and huge smiles and applause from the dozens who tuned in via video conference call.

College President James Hildreth called the gift “transformative,” and told students that it represents “long overdue” mainstream recognition for the historically Black college.

“Today is the dawn of a new day for the future of minority health and for you who are rising to take that challenge,” says Hildreth.

Meharry is one of four historically Black medical schools to receive a cumulative $100 million from Bloomberg Philanthropies as part of its Greenwood Initiative, which seeks to address “systemic underinvestment in Black communities” and to accelerate wealth generation for Black Americans.

This is a developing story that will be updated.