Meharry Partners With 3 Memphis Institutions In Effort To Increase Black Physicians

Meharry Medical College is partnering with three Memphis institutions to create a pipeline of Black physicians.

The collaboration will allow Meharry students to complete clinical rotations at Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare and Church Health. Students will be recruited to pursue pre-medical undergraduate degrees at the University of Memphis.

“We have 181 medical schools in this country and it’s incumbent upon each one of those schools to do their part to diversify,” says James Hildreth, Meharry’s president and CEO.

Leaders of the organization hope students will choose to stay and serve Memphis.

Meharry is one of three HBCUs in America with a college of medicine. Over the past few years, the school has partnered with various higher education institutions to prepare students to help underserved communities. The school has also partnered with HCA to train doctors, in response to declining business at Nashville General Hospital.