Metro Arts, Election Commission Celebrate Voting With Women’s Suffrage Theme

Eight designs by Nashville students have been selected as finalists for an "I Voted" sticker to be handed out at the polls to mark 100 years of women's suffrage. Courtesy Metro Arts

Metro Arts and the Davidson County Election Commission are teaming up to mark 100 years of women’s suffrage with a special “I Voted” sticker to be handed out to voters this fall.

Tennessee was the 36th and decisive state to ratify women’s suffrage in August 1920, so the agencies are asking county residents to select a 19th Amendment-themed sticker to be distributed at the polls during the primary and general elections.

Eight designs by Nashville middle and high school students have been selected as finalists. They incorporate iconic images like suffrage sashes, yellow roses, and Rosie the Riveter.

Davidson County residents can pick their favorite beginning today. Online voting runs through the end of the month.