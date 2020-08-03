Metro Councilmember Asks For More Mask Mandate Enforcement

Nashville police officers were deployed in July to enforce the city's mask mandate with a focus on downtown. Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department

A Metro Council member and some small bar owners are frustrated with viral videos of large gatherings defying the city’s mask mandate.

Emily Benedict says the businesses seen in the clips need to be penalized. She says the city’s approach of “gentle persuasion” has not been effective.

She was joined by Amy Richardson from Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge. Richardson says the city is favoring some venues over others.

“Makes no sense to shut us down specifically but let the money machine of downtown and midtown to keep rolling and keep pumping out more cases. We just stay shuddered then. So we’re suffering for their actions.”

During a press conference streamed by WSMV, another bar owner noted that some large downtown venues also qualify as restaurants allowing them to exploit a legal loophole.

Councilmember Benedict asked for support from the city’s tourism office and suggested the city consider a 14–day quarantine for visitors.