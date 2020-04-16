Metro Minority Caucus Calls On Stores To Protect Grocery Workers

The Metro Council Minority Caucus is calling on essential businesses to implement stronger safety protocols to protect their workers.

The group says low-income people of color are at a greater risk of being exposed to the coronavirus because they often work in jobs that can’t be done remotely — like working in grocery stores, which the caucus says is one of the most essential services during the pandemic.

They say people of color are also less likely to have access to testing and quality medical care.

In a joint statement, the group asked store owners to operate within 20% to 50% capacity, check the temperature of employees when they arrive to work and provide workers with free gloves and surgical masks.

They are also urging residents to wear face masks, gloves and limit shopping trips to once per week.