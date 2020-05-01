Metro Nashville Public Schools Planning For Virtual Graduations

Metro Nashville Public Schools is releasing its graduation plans for seniors.

Exact details will depend on individual schools. But the district says seniors can expect to celebrate the end of their high school careers through a coordinated drive-thru ceremony — where students will receive diploma covers as families show off their decorated cars.

“This year has been hard on us all, but most especially our senior class, who have worked their whole lives to get to this moment only to have many of the traditions and celebrations taken away due to COVID-19,” said Adrienne Battle, the director of Metro schools. “The plans we’ve put forward will see that the achievements of our graduates are recognized and appreciated by each school and the Nashville community as a whole.”

The district says they’ll host an in-person graduation if social distancing guidelines are lifted by the summer.

Metro Nashville officials extended the city’s “Safer at Home” order until at least May 8 earlier this week. Health leaders say the decision to loosen restrictions will depend on a 14-day drop in cases.

In the meantime, Metro schools is also planning a district-wide virtual celebration in June. Students will be allowed to pick up their cap and gowns from their schools next week.

Meanwhile, Rutherford County Schools announced this afternoon that it hopes to hold in-person graduations in June. The district says its goal is to allow some spectators to watch the ceremony in person, if CDC guidelines allow. Those ceremonies will also be streamed.