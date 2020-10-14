Metro Schools Not Ruling Out Changes To The Timeline For Resuming In-Person Classes

Metro Nashville Public Schools Superintendent Adrienne Battle says high COVID numbers could prompt changes to the district's reopening plans. Courtesy Metro Nashville Public Schools via YouTube

Metro Nashville Public Schools is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 numbers as the district phases in students for in-person classes.

During a school board meeting on Tuesday evening, Superintendent Adrienne Battle said she isn’t ruling out the possibility of making changes to district’s current reopening plan.

“The latest numbers community-wide are concerning. And if they continue to trend in the wrong direction, it may require deeper discussion about the timeline for our phase-in of students.”

The city’s COVID-19 transmission rate peaked just above 1.0 earlier this week, a benchmark that means the disease is spreading rather than petering out. This is in addition to Nashville seeing an increase in daily case numbers.

Meanwhile, cases and hospitalizations are generally increasing statewide.