Metro Schools Prepares To Reopen Schools In The Fall, With A Plan For Remote Learning

Nashville Superintendent Adrienne Battle provides an update on the 2020-2021 school year. Courtesy Metro Nashville Public Schools (YouTube)

Metro Nashville Public Schools is sharing more details about the future of the upcoming school year. The district launched its summer learning program Monday, but says it’s now focused on getting students ready for the fall.

In a video addressing the nationwide protests against police brutality, Superintendent Adrienne Battle also told families that the district’s employees would begin returning to work when the city moves to Phase 3 of the reopening process.

Battle didn’t make an official announcement, but she did seem confident that the district would return to in-person classes.

“[Nashville] Mayor [John] Cooper and I convened school leaders of all types to have a united approach,” says Battle.

But in the case that students are unable to return to buildings, Battle says she’s been working to address technology gaps — including increasing internet access.

“We need equitable access for all of our students,” says Battle. “It is past time that our city and district provide a device to every student.”

The district is expected to release more details next week. The school year begins on Aug 4.

Meanwhile, Nashville officials also say they’ll make a decision about Phase 3 of reopening businesses next week. That phase includes reopening gyms, bars and entertainment venues.