Mickey Guyton Named ACM Awards’ First Black Woman Host

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton Courtesy of the Academy of Country Music

The ACM Awards have announced their hosts — plural — for this year’s awards show, and it includes the first Black woman to host the program.

A lot remains unchanged from last year, including Keith Urban hosting and the event being split between three iconic Nashville venues: the Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry House and the Bluebird Cafe. But, what’s new this year is the addition of Mickey Guyton, who was left speechless when Urban asked her over FaceTime.

What is my life right now?! Thank you @KeithUrban and I cannot wait to join you as co-host of the @ACMawards on April 18th. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/UZcEuuxoZw — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) March 11, 2021

During last year’s awards, Guyton performed with Urban in a moving rendition of her song “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?”.

Since then, Guyton has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance. The nod is for her song “Black Like Me” — and is the first time a Black female artist has earned a nomination in a country category. Guyton is also up for the ACM’s New Female Artist of the Year in a field of nominees that includes Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress and Tenille Arts.

Urban, meanwhile, is a 15-time ACM winner and is a double nominee in the Music Event of the Year category this year.

The ACM Awards are happening this Sunday in Nashville but will air next month — April 18 at 7 p.m. on CBS.