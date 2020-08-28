More Infections Disclosed At Tennessee Schools, As Some Districts Roll Out Dashboards

Scroll below for an interactive map of Tennessee coronavirus cases.

Details about coronavirus cases in schools continue to trickle out, piecemeal, across Tennessee. But more districts are beginning to share out their own “dashboards” to disclose cases.

This past week, Hamilton County noted 32 positive tests among students and staff, leading more than 200 to quarantine. That district is scheduled to resume five-day-a-week instruction on Monday.

The latest counts are similar in Knox County, with 25 cases and more than 400 in isolation or quarantine.

Neither of those large districts will be providing school-by-school information. But there has been more granular transparency in some Middle Tennessee districts.

Putnam County was among the first districts with a school-by-school dashboard. It showed 35 cases and nearly 400 in quarantine as of Friday.

Maury County, meanwhile, reversed course on an earlier policy and has now identified more than 50 positive tests districtwide and more than 800 sent home to quarantine. The Columbia Daily Herald reports that amounts to 9% of the students who had chosen to do in-person schooling this fall.